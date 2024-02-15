Warriors' Steph Curry becomes favorite for Clutch Player of the Year over Damian Lillard.

The NBA implemented the Clutch Player of the Year award last season and De'Aaron Fox was the first recipient of the award. This season, however, Damian Lillard has been the betting favorite. That is, until now, as Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors has taken the top spot.

Curry is now the +100 betting favorite to win the Clutch Player of the Year award over Lillard ahead of NBA All-Star Weekend. The Milwaukee Bucks point guard is now tied with Shai-Gilgeous Alexander at +400. Fan Duel provides betting odds for numerous players for this award. But the top six include:

Steph Curry (+100)

Damian Lillard (+400)

Shai-Gilgeous Alexander (+400)

Jalen Brunson (+1800)

Luka Doncic (+2000)

LeBron James (+2000)

The Warriors have largely benefited from Curry's play, as usual. This season he's averaging 28.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game. He's clearly the best player in Golden State as he's balling out this season. This team still has a shot at participating in the play-in tournament, or making the playoffs out right. Either way, Steph Curry's efforts are being noticed in the sports betting world.

Although Damian Lillard has been a difference-maker for the Bucks, oddsmakers seem to believe Steph Curry has a better shot at winning the Clutch Player of the Year award. If the Warriors' guard continues playing the way he is, it'll be tough for anyone else to win. Even so, there is plenty of games left in the regular season and anything can happen.

Curry will have a chance to further prove he deserves the award on Thursday night as the Warriors take on the Utah Jazz. It's an ultra-important matchup considering both teams are fighting for playoff position.