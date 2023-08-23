Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr's passion for soccer has reached new heights. He became a minority owner of Spanish La Liga soccer club Mallorca on Tuesday.

Kerr earned his minority stake several months after Andy Kohlberg took over as majority owner. The latter acquired the majority stakes of Robert Sarver, who owns the NBA's Phoenix Suns.

“I'm a friend of Andy Kohlberg and we were talking this summer. He told me about the change in ownership, and offered me the chance to be part of the new investment group. I'm really looking forward to it; I was in Mallorca last summer to watch a match, supporting the team, and becoming a fan. It's a very exciting opportunity,” Steve Kerr said.

For his part, Kholberg recalled Kerr's visit to Spain one year ago. The former remembered Kerr talking to the Mallorca players about teamwork and unity. Kerr has nine championship rings. He had four with the Chicago Bulls and one with the San Antonio Spurs as a player. He has four with the Warriors as their head coach.

Kerr's speech moved not only the players, but also his namesake – Hall of Fame point guard Steve Nash. The latter became a minority owner of Mallorca seven years ago.

Steve Kerr's passion for soccer is no secret. He is an ardent fan of the English Premier League's Liverpool Reds. Kerr also believes basketball players with soccer backgrounds are better passers than those who don't. He cited Nash and retired Chicago Bulls forward Toni Kukoc as prime examples several years ago.

Steve Kerr's passion for soccer has never wavered. Expect the new minority owner of Mallorca to make a profound impact on his new club for many years.