Draymond Green has been away from the Warriors for three weeks and counting.

There's still no concrete timeline for Draymond Green's return to the Golden State Warriors. As his indefinite suspension continues into the New Year, contact between the four-time champion and his longtime team remains minimal.

Steve Kerr addressed Green's current status before Tuesday's matchup against the Orlando Magic at Chase Center.

“A little bit, yeah,” the Warriors coach told Anthony Slater of The Athletic when asked if he'd been in contact with Green. “We text, but we’ve been giving him his space, he’s been giving us ours.”

Draymond Green hasn't played since drawing an ejection for striking Jusuf Nurkic in the face during Golden State's loss to the Phoenix Suns on December 12th. The NBA announced his indefinite suspension in wake of yet another unsportsmanlike act the following day, noting Green would have to meet certain league and team-mandated conditions while undergoing counseling before being reinstated. On December 18th, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Green had begun counseling and would remain suspended for “at least the next three weeks.”

Notably, Kerr also said before Tuesday's game that though he might have been training in Golden State's facilities, Green has stayed away from the team of late—a minor surprise considering that wasn't a condition of his reinstatement.

“He’s not been in the facility, at least with us,” Kerr said of Green. “He may have been coming in on his own.”

Golden State is 5-4 amid Green's absence, entering its clash with Orlando losers of three straight games.