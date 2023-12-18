Golden State Warriors veteran Draymond Green has begun counseling, and he's expected to be suspended for at least three weeks.

The indefinite suspension handed to Draymond Green sent shockwaves around the league. The Golden State Warriors star was handed this massive suspension after a wild swing at Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic. Many wondered how long the indefinite suspension would last. Now, we at least get some sort of timeline for his suspension, per Shams Charania.

“Warriors' four-time NBA champion Draymond Green has started counseling process and is expected to remain sidelined via suspension for at least the next three weeks, sources say.”

The incident with Nurkic was just the latest altercation that Green got himself into. The Warriors veteran has been ejected three times this season. The most infamous of these ejections was when he put Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert in a chokehold. Green was suspended for that incident, but some fans felt that the forward deserved more.

Indefinite suspensions aren't necessarily uncommon in the NBA. However, it's certainly not the usual punishment for “unsportsmanlike” acts. Often, we get something like a three or five game suspension. Draymond's indefinite suspension, though, is due to him being a repeat offender. When a player is more known for these types of acts rather than his game, then you have a problem.

The Warriors will now look to survive the season without their general on defense. At 12-14, they have plenty of work to do to get back into the form they had last season. Will Stephen Curry be able to will his team back to championship contention… or even just playoff contention?