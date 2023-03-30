Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr likes his side’s chances in the postseason…even without Andrew Wiggins.

The Warriors have been without the services of Wiggins since just before the All-Star Break with the Canadian dealing with serious personal issues.

With everyone at the franchise remaining tight-lipped about what exactly is going on, many observers believe the Warriors may end up having to play in the playoffs without Wiggins entirely.

Given how crucial Wiggins was to the team’s championship-winning run last year along with Golden State’s inconsistent results without him so far, Warriors fans can be forgiven for not rating their chances in the playoffs this year.

However, Kerr believes his team is still more than capable of winning a second championship in a row without Wiggins given their talent and experience.

“I think so,” Kerr said on The TK Show when asked if the Warriors could win a title without Wiggins. “I really believe in this team, I think the fact that we traded for Gary [Payton II] and the way that JK [Jonathan Kuminga] has stepped up in Wiggs’ absence… it’s not as seamless as it was a year ago because we had a whole season together and we had all that rhythm and continuity.

“But I do feel good about our chances just with the talent that we have and the experience that we have.”

The good news is the Warriors are currently the No. 6 seed with a 40-37 record and have won six of their last 10 games as they are slowly hitting their stride.

That said, even with Kerr’s declaration, everyone associated with the Warriors will still be hoping to have Wiggins return sooner rather than later.