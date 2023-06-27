The Golden State Warriors kept it local with the No. 19 pick of the 2023 NBA Draft, selecting reigning West Coast Conference co-Player of the Year Brandin Podziemski.

While the lefty guard's close proximity to Chase Center at nearby Santa Clara University no doubt helped the Dubs keep a close eye on him throughout 2022-23, Steve Kerr clearly believes they would've seen how seamless a fit Podziemski could be with Golden State no matter where he suddenly emerged into a first-round prospect.

Kerr discussed the Warriors bringing in Podziemski on THE PULL UP! Basketball Podcast, lauding the 20-year-old's versatile offensive skill set and promising statistical production last season with the Broncos.

“We were excited that he was available. There were a couple guys we were really interested in knowing who might be available when we picked, and he was one of them. So we were thrilled,” Kerr told hosts BJ Mathews and Rick Masters of Podziemski. “The reason we were excited is he's got a really good set of tools. He can dribble, pass, shoot. He's unafraid. He's got good size. He can build a lot of momentum going to the hoop. He's got a nice float game. He shot 43.8% from three last year at Santa Clara, and he averaged 8.5 rebounds per game which is almost unheard of for a guard. So, a lot of great numbers—numbers that translate well, too. There's certain numbers that usually translate, and rebounding is one of them that shows a real knack for the ball and anticipating plays. We like Brandin's skill set, and also just his makeup and aggressiveness. We think he's got a chance to be a really good player.”

Podziemski averaged 19.9 points, 8.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.8 steals per game last season, bursting onto the pre-draft scene with Santa Clara following an innocuous freshman campaign at the University of Illinois. His blend of of shooting prowess and playmaking feel should be a boon for the Warriors offensively, giving them another player who can make defenses pay from the weak side as a long-range marksman and secondary creator for himself and his teammates.

The biggest question Podziemski must answer is how he'll defend at the NBA level. He was a minus on that end against mid-major competition, beset by a lack of length, lateral agility and quick-twitch athleticism despite standing 6'5 and posting an impressive vertical leap at the NBA combine.

Mike Dunleavy Jr. already poured cold water on the hope that Podziemski or second-round pick Trayce Jackson-Davis will contribute for Golden State next season, noting how rare it is for all rookies to play winning basketball. Similarly, Kerr stopped short of projecting a role for Podziemski in his first NBA go-around, but seems fully intent on giving him the chance to earn playing time come 2023-24.

“It would be unfair of me to make that assessment today,” he said of Podziemski's potential on-court prospects. “I think we need to see him in training camp, in the exhibition season, see him for a full rookie year and really get a feel for him as a person, as an athlete, a competitor. We like all the skills that we see—the size, the makeup—but you never know how it's gonna play out, and guys have to go out and earn it. We're gonna give Brandin every opportunity to do that.”