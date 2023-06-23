Mike Dunleavy Jr and the Golden State Warriors had a busy day on Thursday. They started 2023 NBA Draft day by trading Jordan Poole and some picks to the Washington Wizards for veteran guard Chris Paul. Then, to the surprise of many, they drafted Brandin Podziemski with the No. 18 overall pick. Speaking on his first pick as the GM of the Warriors, Mike Dunleavy Jr gave a surprising admission, reports Bleacher Report's Jason Dumas.

Interesting comments from Mike Dunleavy Jr. when asked if he thinks Brandin Podziemski will be able to contribute next season. Went on to say Brandin is a competitor and he expects him to try and prove him wrong. pic.twitter.com/viMHfxB1Ak — Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) June 23, 2023

“Having been around the league a long time and taking it from personal experience, I would never draft anybody and expect them to play right away…coming in as a rookie in the NBA…if you can find a way to play great…but there is an amazing adjustment to take place…as far as we're concerned, there is no expectation in year one.”

A candid take on the Warriors first-round pick Brandin Podziemski from Mike Dunleavy Jr. However, given his comments surrounding the team recently, it is hard to take anything that Dunleavy Jr reveals as fact.

Earlier this week, Mike Dunleavy Jr was speaking on Jordan Poole and was emphatic that the plan was to have Poole around for the next four years as was the length of his contract extension. Of course, Dunleavy Jr traded Poole on Thursday, so he was clearly throwing up a smokescreen.

Mike Dunleavy Jr might be more honest about Brandin Podziemski and the low chance that he sees the floor much this season. However, don't be surprised if all of the sudden Podziemski is racking up big minutes once the 2023-2024 campaign gets underway.