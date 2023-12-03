Steve Kerr opens up about the tough loss his Warriors suffered at the hands of Paul George and the Clippers Saturday night.

For the second time in a week, Steve Kerr and the Golden State Warriors squandered a big lead and lost a game, as they suffered a 113-112 loss on the road against the Los Angeles Clippers Saturday night. For Kerr, the defeat at the hands of Paul George and company was more painful than the one they had versus the Sacramento Kings earlier in the week (via NBC Sports).

“We took care of the ball,” the Warriors mentor said. “We kept them off the foul line. We showed poise when they made their runs, so this one hurts way more than the Sacramento game. In the Sacramento game, we deserved to lose with all the crazy turnovers and fouling. This was a clean game that we played. Our guys brought spirit, effort, energy. I like this version of our team. This is the team I expect going forward, but no question, this hurts.”

The Warriors led for the most part of the contest and entered the fourth quarter with still a seven-point lead, but the Clippers simply did not quit, and finally got the lead for good when George hit a 3-pointer just less than 10 seconds remaining in regulation. Golden State forward Draymond Green was still able to get off a 3-point attempt to try to tie the ball game but that did not go in, resulting in the Warriors' 11th loss of the 2023-24 NBA season.

Stephen Curry paced the Warriors with 22 points, while Mose Moodey had 21 points. Green also had 21 points to go with nine rebounds and four assists.

Up next for Steve Kerr and Golden State is a home game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday.