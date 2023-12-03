Clippers star Paul George clinched an incredible comeback win over the Warriors with a game-winning 3-pointer that set social media ablaze

The roller coaster that is the Los Angeles Clippers' 2023-24 season continued on Saturday, as the many skeptical passengers aboard this wild ride were treated to an absolute thriller in the Crypto.com Arena. After trailing by 22 points earlier in the game, Paul George nailed a stepback 3-pointer with less than 10 seconds remaining to vault LA past the Golden State Warriors.

It was the Clippers' only lead on the day, and it held following a Draymond Green missed 3-point attempt. The unlikely comeback gave the team a desperately-needed 113-112 victory to inch closer back to .500 at 9-10. NBA fans took it all in afterwards.

“Paul George just secured his 4-yr $192M extension,” Jake Smoltz posted on X. The eight-time All-Star, along with two-time Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard, is eligible to sign a new contract extension. The organization might be willing to see how things play out before making such big commitments, but clutch showings that result in wins like this one could nudge them towards a deal.



PAUL GEORGE NAILS THE THREE FOR THE LEAD 🔥pic.twitter.com/meoXXPZMja — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 2, 2023

Two nights ago, Klay Thompson flexed on Paul George after an AND-1. Tonight, PG responded by hitting the game winning 3 in Klay’s eye. Cold. pic.twitter.com/7Zz5FiR7D3 — ‎ً (@HardenFinalsMVP) December 2, 2023

Paul George after hitting a game winner vs the Warriors pic.twitter.com/SWg3wCAG96 — MOC 🏜️🎄 (@moc_dude) December 2, 2023

When will it be discussed that Paul George is one of the clutchest players in the NBA? — 👽 (@BazHoopz) December 3, 2023

George finished with a game-high 25 points on 8-of-17 shooting with six rebounds and six assists. His heroics cannot be the only takeaway, though. LA's star players all came together to will the team back from the large deficit. Leonard and James Harden each eclipsed 20 points, with the former also grabbing eight rebounds and seven assists while the latter had nine dimes. Russell Westbrook had a modest night offensively but grabbed a crucial board and played stalwart defense.

The Clippers must build off this victory, something they were unable to do after besting both the Dallas Mavericks and Sacramento Kings in the last week. Paul George and company will try to find that consistency when the reigning champion Denver Nuggets come back into town for a Wednesday matchup.