Count Stephen A. Smith among the many casual fans unaware of just how dynamic De’Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings were during the regular season. After the Golden State Warriors fell to their Northern California rivals in an epic Game 1 on Saturday night, the ESPN personality admitted just how “worried” he is about the defending champions’ ability to advance past the first round.

“I’m very worried about the Golden State Warriors,” Smith said. “De’Aaron Fox is special… He’s unguardable. They cannot guard him…I looked at Sacramento last night and I was like this, ‘Oh my lord.’ I have been asleep on these brothers.”

De’Aaron Fox wasn’t just a first-time All-Star this season, but the best clutch player in the NBA. His 38-point outburst in his playoff debut should’ve hardly been surprising, even accounting for Golden State’s increased defensive intensity under the postseason microscope.

What would’ve really raised eyebrows in Game 1 is if the Warriors kept Fox, Malik Monk and company in check offensively. Sacramento’s 118.6 offensive rating during the regular season was the highest in NBA history, and Golden State hemorrhaged points away from Chase Center throughout 2022-23.

The Dubs have more potential answers defensively than the Kings in this series, but that doesn’t mean any of them will be workable. Betting markets that made Golden State historic favorites in the first round were always underestimating Sacramento.

The series continues Monday night. The Warriors won’t be taking the Kings lightly, just like they didn’t in Game 1.