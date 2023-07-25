The Golden State Warriors tried their best in 2022-23 to get past Draymond Green's preseason punch to Jordan Poole.

As a new season dawns with that once looming controversy firmly in the rearview mirror, Stephen Curry still isn't sure what else he and the team could've done to salvage its fractured chemistry while vying to win back-to-back titles.

Asked if the Dubs could've approached that fraught dynamic differently, a thoughtful, reflective Curry answered with an earnest unknown.

“Honestly, I don't know,” he told Logan Murdock and Raja Bell on the Real Ones podcast. “I can't even tell you how many conversations we had, in training camp when the incident happened to the beginning of the season when you're trying to make sure everybody's on the same page in terms of expectations on a daily basis of how you deal with personal relationships, how you try to be professional when it comes to the job that we're all here to do, dealing with some of the uncomfortable nature of the remnants of that situation.

“Cause we always talked about it between JP and Draymond, being able to try to rectify the situation, have the necessary conversations,” Curry continued. “From a coach, front office standpoint, I'm sure you could argue about should there have been a suspension or not. We had so many conversations and so many kinda back-and-forths in that moment about what the right course of action was, and there were a lot of variable that you have to take into play.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Warriors' ultimate failure to repeat as champions last season was written on the wall across the 82-game grind. A rattled Poole simply wasn't himself in wake of the punch; Golden State's home-road disparity was the largest in league history; and multiple month-long absences for Curry and Andrew Wiggins prevented the Dubs from ever finding consistency.

Golden State is a much different team as 2023-24 approaches, and not just because Poole has been replaced by Chris Paul. The Warriors are once again fully committed to their dynastic core, surrounding Curry, Green and Klay Thompson with a veteran-laden roster high on experience, two-way feel and a collective dedication to the greater good.

There's no more sense in looking back for the Dubs; what lies ahead for the remainder of Curry's extended prime is all that matters from here.

“I feel like there's no regret there,” Curry said of how Golden State managed fallout of the punch. “It's just a matter of like, it was an unfortunate situation that everybody was put in.”