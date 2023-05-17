Alex Sabri started as an Associate Editor for Cavs Nation and ClutchPoints in November 2022. He has over three years of collegiate and professional sports and local journalism experience. Though he covers various sports and general assignments for ClutchPoints, he specializes in covering the Cleveland Cavaliers, the NBA and WNBA, the NFL and college football and basketball.

Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis has meetings with the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors, among others, at the NBA Draft Combine, according to a Wednesday tweet from NYT Sports Contributor Adam Zagoria.

“Trayce Jackson-Davis of @IndianaMBB has meetings at the Combine with New Orleans, Bucks, Hornets, Lakers, Toronto, Washington, Golden State,” wrote Zagoria. “Also has 15 workouts scheduled after the Combine.”

A former 4-star recruit out of Greenwood, Ind., Trayce Jackson-Davis chose Indiana over offers from Iowa, Michigan State, UCLA, Wake Forest, Butler, Clemson, Georgia, Ohio State, Purdue and Xavier, among others, according to 247Sports. He joined a 2019 recruiting class that placed No. 57 in the country and featured one other enrollee in 3-star guard Armaan Franklin.

Trayce Jackson-Davis would spend four seasons with the Hoosiers, earning averages of 17.9 points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game in 126 games played and started. He led the Hoosiers in points and rebounds with 20.9 and 10.8 during the 2022-23 season, respectively, while placing second on the roster with four assists per game.

Indiana would go on to earn a 23-12 overall record and a 12-8 record against conference opponents last season, making it all the way to the second round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship before falling in an 85-69 Indiana loss to the Miami Hurricanes. Trayce Jackson-Davis would score 23 points and bring down eight rebounds against the Hurricanes in the tournament matchup.

“It’s always Glory to the man above. Thank you Indiana Basketball for everything and welcoming me into your family,” Jackson-Davis wrote in a March tweet. “I wore that jersey with pride every time I stepped on the court. We went through some tough times, but this place is only going to get better. – Love TJD.”

The Lakers hold the 17th and 47th picks in the 2023 NBA Draft, while Golden State is picking at 19th, according to NBA.com.