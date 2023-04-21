A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Even without the services of Draymond Green, the Golden State Warriors got the job done Thursday night in Game 3 of their first-round NBA Playoff series against the visiting Sacramento Kings at Chase Center. The Warriors blasted the Kings, 114-97, thanks to the explosion of Stephen Curry and the otherworldly blue-collar performance of Kevon Looney.

Twitter immediately got flooded with reactions to Game 3 of this Warriors-Kings series right after Golden State took care of business.

“Kevon Looney probably wont get a statue with the core three guys but he should at least get one in the background rebounding,” tweeted @WorldWideWob.

“That’s 20 rebounds for Kevon Looney. Eleven defensive, nine offensive. Warriors are +18 in his 29 minutes,” said Anthony Slater of The Athletic, as he gave props to the Golden State center’s heroic role for the reigning NBA champions.

Others are already feeling that the Warriors have already set in motion a successful comeback in the series after losing the first two games.

“So the Warriors just stomped the Kings at home and they’re adding in 4X NBA all star Draymond Green and the team’s best perimeter defender GPII on Sunday? I predict a tied series heading back to Sacramento for game 5,” said @KylenMills.

Curry finished with a game-high 36 points on 12-for-25 shooting from the field with six 3-pointers and six rebounds plus three assists and two steals. Looney, meanwhile, scored only four points but ruled the glass as though his life depended on it, coming away with 20 rebounds on top of nine assists in 31 minutes.

The Warriors just beat blew out the Kings despite no Draymond or Gary Payton II 😳 — Guru (@DrGuru_) April 21, 2023