A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Already assured of missing forward Draymond Green in Game 3 of the first-round series against the Sacramento Kings, the Golden State Warriors could potentially miss more bodies for that pivotal contest at home.

Andrew Wiggins, Gary Payton II, and Jordan Poole are each given a questionable label a day before Game 3. According to the latest NBA injury report as of 8:30 PM Eastern Time (Apr. 19), Wiggins is dealing with a right shoulder soreness, Poole has a left ankle sprain, while Payton has a left wrist issue. Green, meanwhile, will serve a one-game suspension for stomping on the chest of Kings star Domantas Sabonis in the fourth quarter of Game 2.

It’s far from an ideal scenario at the moment for the Warriors, who have their backs against the wall after losing the first two game of the series in Sacramento. While there’s a golden opportunity for them to finally win a game in the series comes this Thursday with a game at Chase Center, where they are way more comfortable than in enemy territory, the Warriors might be severely shorthanded if all three players with questionable tags get ultimately ruled out for Game 3.

Stephen Curry is already carrying a heavy load on offense and he’s expected to have even more on his plate, as the Warriors look to avoid falling down the dreaded 3-0 series hole.

Backups Moses Moody, Donte DiVincenzo, Anthony Lamb, and Jonathan Kuminga, plus Kevon Looney all stand to see increased playing time if the Warriors have additional absences beyond Green.