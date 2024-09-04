Stephen Curry opened up about why he's still happy to be suiting up for the Golden State Warriors. Back in the 2009 NBA Draft, the Warriors drafted Curry as the seventh overall pick. Despite the hardships he had to go through, especially when his team was on the losing end, Steph remained loyal to Golden State. Curry explained why that is so.

According to the four-time champion, he doesn't want to cut ties with the Warriors. This is simply because of his longevity with the team and all those NBA titles he won with them.

“The fact that basketball is going to end at some point. You can't play this game for life, but the fact that being with the Warriors for this long and championship window that we've had, you want to keep that open for as long as possible.”

Stephen Curry is the greatest Warriors player

When you hear the team name Golden State Warriors, there are only a couple of prominent names often brought up. These are namely Wilt Chamberlain and Stephen Curry. Before Curry took over the league in the mid-2010s, Chamberlain was undeniably the best player to ever suit up for the Warriors.

While he never won a title with the franchise, Wilt proved his dominance in the NBA with the Warriors. Chamberlain set the record for the most points scored in a single game by notching 100 points. He also averaged an insane 41.5 points and 25.1 rebounds per game. But to be fair, Chamberlain's era of basketball was arguably easier to dominate in. Nevertheless, we need to give credit where credit is due as Wilt was undoubtedly the first of his kind in basketball history.

However, if we're going to look at Curry's career and what he has done for the franchise, it's safe to argue that he is now the best player to suit up for the Warriors. About to enter his 16th season with the team, Steph achieved many accolades for himself and the team. Arguably the greatest shooter of all time won four championships with the Warriors, one of which he was crowned the Finals MVP. Curry has Chamberlain beat in title wins for the franchise alone.

To be fair to Chamberlain, he only played for the Warriors for six seasons. Now if we're going to look at what Curry achieved within six seasons, he still has Wilt beat given that Steph won his first ring in his sixth year.

Readers should take this argument with a grain of salt. Some may agree that Curry is the best Warriors player ever. However, there are those who want to remain with the classics and argue that Chamberlain is absolute, and there's nothing wrong with that either.