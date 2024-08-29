The Golden State Warriors and superstar guard Stephen Curry have agreed to a one-year, $62.6 million contract extension that keeps the NBA's all-time leader in three-pointers with the organization that drafted him through the 2026-27 season, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The two sides were expected to discuss a new extension once Curry returned from the Olympics, and now they have agreed to one of the largest single-season extensions in league history. In fact, Curry will be the first player to eclipse $60 million in a single season with this contract.

By agreeing to this extension with Curry, the Warriors now have their star guard aligned with Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins, who both possess player options for the 2026-27 season.

Despite losing Klay Thompson in free agency this offseason, the Warriors made it their priority to assure Curry that they still want to compete for championships with him as the face of the franchise. In fact, Golden State's top priority this offseason was to have contract talks with Curry in order to secure his future with the organization.

The idea of Curry retiring as a member of the Warriors is something both he and the organization have talked about, which is why general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. and his brass set out to meet with Curry and his representation once he returned from France. Golden State has no intentions of seeing Curry wear another uniform to finish his career, league sources told ClutchPoints, hence the reasoning behind this massive one-year extension.

While there was no rush from either side to agree on a new deal, the $62.6 million that the Warriors offered their star was the maximum amount that they could this offseason. With all of the rumors surrounding Curry's future after playing with Kevin Durant and LeBron James during the Olympics, this extension simply reminds everyone around the NBA that the Warriors are Steph's team.

What Stephen Curry's extension means for Warriors' future

It would have been awfully hard for Curry to say no to this one-year extension from the Warriors. The 10-time All-Star has made it clear multiple times that he intends to stay with the Warriors to finish his career, and the organization has continued to make moves in order to try and remain title contenders in the Western Conference.

The significance of this contract extension with Curry from the Warriors' point of view is the timeframe they have now created for themselves. Green and Wiggins are both under contract through the 2026-27 season, which allows the Warriors to revisit the state of the team at that moment.

Not to mention, upcoming contract talks with Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody are now a little easier to maneuver since Curry has agreed to his extension.

The Warriors have won four championships since 2015 with Curry at the helm of their roster. Owner Joe Lacob and the entire front office are hopeful that the 36-year-old will be able to once again lead this team on a deep postseason run in order to win their fifth championship in the last decade.