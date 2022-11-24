Published November 24, 2022

The Golden State Warriors earned their seventh straight win at Chase Center, out-classing the short-handed LA Clippers 124-107. Here are three key reactions from the defending champions’ encouraging blowout victory.

3 key reactions from Warriors’ blowout win over Clippers

Finally, some second-unit staying power?

Golden State played a tight eight-man rotation in the second half of its previous full-strength game, riding veterans to a much-needed second-half comeback against the rebuilding Houston Rockets.

The floodgates opened for a scorching Klay Thompson in the Warriors' first road win of 2022-23. (via @armstrongwinter)https://t.co/6e8JAV4UWp — Warriors Nation (@WarriorNationCP) November 21, 2022

Steve Kerr revealed before Wednesday’s game that he’d be sticking with Draymond Green to open the second and fourth quarters. Instead of slotting him alongside JaMychal Green up front, though, Green played next to Anthony Lamb in a lineup featuring Jordan Poole, Donte DiVincenzo and Andrew Wiggins.

The result was exactly what Kerr had in mind. Not only did the Warriors’ revamped second unit extend a three-point lead to 12 by the time Kerr brought Klay Thompson back for Wiggins, but Draymond’s fingerprints were all over Golden State’s success on both sides of the ball.

Green quarterbacked the Warriors’ 2-3 zone from the middle, helping force the short-handed Clippers into a series of contested jumpers. He raced the ball up court at every opportunity, just like he did with the starters, creating good looks for Golden State against a scrambling defense.

Maybe most importantly, Green’s presence provided the Warriors a sustained offensive identity in the halfcourt.

He found Wiggins for a backdoor layup after two defenders ran to Poole. He re-oriented Golden State into post split action during an otherwise disorganized possession, yielding three Poole free throws. He laid out Reggie Jackson on a screen, freeing Poole for an open pull-up two.

The Warriors were up 64-47 at halftime largely due to an 18-4 run once Stephen Curry re-entered the game. Encouraging as that burst of dominance was, more significant for Golden State is any evidence whatsoever of a cohesive, engaged and effective second unit.

There was plenty of it on Wednesday in the second and fourth quarters, and Green’s addition—with help from absences of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George—proved the biggest reason why.

Clippers were helpless to stop Stephen Curry

The most telling sequence of the game came on either side of the two-minute mark in the first half.

After calling Kevon Looney up for a high ball screen, Curry dribbled right, seeing Reggie Jackson cheat his direction to offer the seven-footer some help containing the ball, leaving Green all alone for a layup.

A stop and early push from Curry on Golden State’s next possession forced Zubac to switch onto him. Instead of attacking directly, Curry waited for reinforcements, easily slipping behind Zubac for another uncontested layup upon Green catching at the top of the floor.

Following a timeout from Ty Lue that left Zubac on the bench, the Clippers resorted to switching across all five positions on Curry, rendering a frustratingly familiar outcome.

Ty Lue called timeout late in 1H after Warriors exploited Zubac for pair of layups created by Steph's gravity. Clips came out small ATO, switching across five positions. Familiar result. They just had zero answers for Curry in 1H. pic.twitter.com/5EMKDj9sur — Jack Winter (@ArmstrongWinter) November 24, 2022

The Clippers entered Wednesday’s action with third-best halfcourt defense in basketball, per Cleaning the Glass. Golden State relentlessly pushed the pace from the opening tip to combat that strength, even scoring multiple times off LA baskets.

That was definitely the right approach, and especially will be the next time these teams meet with Leonard and George available. But even the Clippers’ set defense proved helpless to manage the Warriors’ ball and man movement in the halfcourt, whether putting two on the ball with Zubac or switching one-through-five.

Thompson stokes true fear in the heart of defenses away from the play. No non-scorer manipulates defenses with passes and screens like Draymond. Wiggins has become one of the league’s best cutters, and is on a heater from deep.

Still, the vast majority of LA’s defensive mistakes stemmed from the unmatched attention Curry commands with and without the ball in his hands. Here’s hoping awards voters keep that unique, nightly dynamic in mind when reviewing his MVP resume at season’s end.

Andrew Wiggins, three-point marksman

Wiggins came into Wednesday night hitting 41.9% from deep with a 45.9% three-point attempt rate, both comfortable career-highs. He was hot again versus the Clippers, hitting six triples for the second straight game, bringing Wiggins’ number of made threes to 19 over his last four appearances.

This is the type of roll real shooters get.

Wiggins was outstanding on both sides of the ball against LA. He was aggressive from deep but didn’t settle, creased the paint but kept the ball moving and more than met Kerr’s challenge on the other side of the floor, disrupting the game as an on-ball and help defender.

Kerr on Andrew Wiggins, who had 22 points and six triples. "He's gonna play better. I don't think his defense has been as good as it was last year. I think he knows that. It goes hand in hand with our team's overall defense. I think every single guy has to look in the mirror." — Jack Winter (@ArmstrongWinter) November 21, 2022

Wiggins, obviously, can’t be expected to score 31 points on 18 shots every time out. But if he can start regularly matching the all-around intensity and commitment he showed during last year’s playoff run with 40% shooting from beyond the arc, it would go a long, long way toward the Warriors’ chances of repeating as champions.