The Cleveland Cavaliers picked Andrew Wiggins as the No. 1 overall selection in the 2014 NBA Draft. Unfortunately, he was never able to suit up for the Cavs. Well, now a bona fide All-Star, Wiggins might just get his chance to do so soon.

While there has been a lot of talk of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James making another triumphant return to his beloved Cavs next season, NBA insider Evan Dammarell of Right Down Euclid reports that it should actually be Wiggins who Cleveland fans should be keeping an eye on next summer if and when he hits free agency:

Instead, multiple league sources tell Right Down Euclid that Cleveland fans should keep an eye on Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins next summer. The Cavaliers have bounced around the idea of bringing back Wiggins into the fold for a while now and the Warriors probably cannot afford Wiggins on top of the other costly contracts on their payroll.

For what it’s worth, Wiggins was traded away by the Cavs to the Minnesota Timberwolves shortly after the draft in exchange for Kevin Love. This was at the same time when LeBron returned to Cleveland after his title-winning stint with the Miami Heat. In a way, this could be a full-circle moment for Andrew Wiggins, who could potentially be Cleveland’s free-agent pick-up next summer over LeBron James.

For their part, however, you can be sure that the Golden State Warriors will do what they can to keep Wiggins. He’s already proven how important he is to the team, and the Dubs would prefer to keep him. Be that as it may, the fact here is that they might not be able to pay him the money he wants if and when he becomes a free agent next summer.