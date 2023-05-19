David is in his first season as an NBA Associate Editor at ClutchPoints. He is based in Los Angeles and currently covers basketball at every level from NBA/WNBA to men/women college and boys/girls high school.

Following the Golden State Warriors second round exit in the NBA Playoffs against the Los Angeles Lakers, rumors have already begun swirling as to how different the roster could look next season. It’s not just the team roster that could look drastically different, but the front office as well. Warriors general manager and president of basketball operations Bob Myers’ contract is set to expire in June. Bob Myers is the architect of the Warriors’ recent championship teams and highly regarded as an NBA executive. There’s been chatter growing louder about what could be an imminent departure. However, Myers reportedly has been offered a very hefty contract extension and it’s not set in stone that he will leave the franchise as per Mark Willard of 95.7 The Game.

According to @Mark_T_Willard's sources, the Warriors have offered an "incredibly lucrative" contract to president/GM Bob Myers 💰 pic.twitter.com/KiCGu5GEc0 — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) May 18, 2023

According to Willard, Bob Myers has been offered an “incredibly lucrative contract” by the Warriors.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“The idea that Bob has made his decision and that Bob is very likely gone is being wildly overstated,” reported Willard.

That would certainly be good news for Warriors fans if true. Myers is arguably the top front office executive in the NBA and losing him would be a devastating blow. Some of Myers’ most notable moves since joining the Warriors front office are signing Kevin Durant, hiring Steve Kerr as head coach and signing Klay Thompson to a contract extension.

Myers joined the Warriors front office as assistant general manager in 2014 but was soon promoted after Larry Riley’s role was reshuffled in the front office. Myers oversaw the Warriors 2015, 2017, 2018 and 2022 championship teams.