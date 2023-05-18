The Golden State Warriors were officially eliminated from postseason contention back on May 12, as they fell to the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 6 of the Western Conference Semifinals by a final score of 122-101. Now, the franchise heads into an offseason filled with questions, and star big man Draymond Green has a perfect descriptor for arguably their most notable summer quagmire.

For months now, fears have been looming suggesting that the Warriors and general manager Bob Myers could be heading for a breakup this offseason, as the two parties seem far apart in contract negotiations. Recently it was reported that Myers and Golden State have had “no substantial contract extension talks in months” and that the Dubs are “bracing for the likelihood that Myers could walk away from the franchise,” per The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Found lurking in the Instagram post’s comment section was Warriors forward Draymond Green, who left a blunt two-word reaction to the bit of news.

“That sucks,” Draymond Green wrote.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

For 11-years, Bob Myers has served as the architect of the Golden State Warriors dynasty that has been dominating the league since the mid-2010s. Since the 2014-15 season alone, the club has racked up four titles while appearing in six total NBA Finals.

This situation between the executive and the franchise is one of several potential shakeups that could be on the horizon for the Warriors, with the lofty financial ties to Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and Jordan Poole all receiving some attention regarding their potentially questionable futures with the franchise.

However, of all their offseason conundrums, perhaps the most concerning at this point in time seems to be the one pertaining to Bob Myers.