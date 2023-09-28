The NBA is looking ahead past the 2023-24 season, as they have seemed to come to a final decision for one of the biggest events of the year for the 2024-25 season. On Thursday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that the league is nearing a plan to have the Golden State Warriors and the city of San Francisco host the 2025 NBA All-Star Game in Chase Center.

This upcoming year, the 2024 NBA All-Star Game is set to take place in Indianapolis with the Indiana Pacers playing hosts.

The Warriors have not hosted All-Star Weekend since 2000 when they played at Oracle Arena in Oakland. There had been rumors over the summer that Golden State was interested in hosting the league's mid-season festivities once again, especially so they can show off Chase Center, which opened right on San Francisco's bay just a few seasons ago.

Amid all of their championship success and the viewership that two-time MVP Stephen Curry draws, the Warriors have rapidly become one of league's most iconic franchises. They are always amongst the top of the list in terms of ticket sales, merchandise sales and broadcast viewership, which is one of the big reasons why the league views them as suitable hosts for All-Star Weekend.

Golden State had prepared a bid to host the All-Star festivities multiple times through the years dating back to when they were still playing at Oracle Arena. In June, C.J. Holmes of the San Francisco Chronicle reported that the Warriors were completing a bid to submit to the league along with other cities such as Phoenix, Milwaukee and Los Angeles. Other teams are already looking ahead past the 2025 All-Star Game, as the Boston Celtics and owner Wyc Grousbeck want to be the host city for the 2026 All-Star Game.

Entering the 2023-24 season, the Warriors have an abundance of All-Star experience, as Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins and Chris Paul have been named All-Stars a combined 31 times.

The Warriors, a franchise with a rich history of success and a brand-new arena, seem like the perfect hosts for the 2025 NBA All-Star Game.