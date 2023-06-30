The Golden State Warriors have thrown their hat in the ring to host the 2025 NBA All-Star Game in San Francisco. The Warriors will be competing with bids from three other cities, as Phoenix, Milwaukee, and Los Angeles are reported to be in the mix.

The NBA All-Star game holds great economic impact for a city, with the 2021 event in Cleveland generating $250 million, with more than half directly benefiting the city itself, per C.J. Holmes of the SF Chronicle.

The Warriors have been the centerpiece of the NBA for the better part of the last decade, after winning four NBA Championships from 2015-2022.

They have not hosted the NBA All-Star game since 2000, back at Oracle Arena in Oakland. The Warriors have since moved to the Chase Center across the bay in San Francisco, and are excited to flaunt their new arena to the league and fans.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Golden State hopes their iconic core is still together by the time this game would come around. Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green have been the frontmen for the franchise during the decade of dominance.

Green is a highly sought after free agent right now, but is hoping to sign back with the Warriors to run it back. The former defensive player of the year is reportedly seeking over $100 million in a long-term deal.

Curry and Thompson are getting older, and Thompson will be up for a new contract as a free agent after the 2024 season. The three are a very close-knit group, and are certainly convincing each other to try and continue the dynasty together.