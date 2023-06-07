The Golden State Warriors are in the midst of a strange offseason given their success over the past decade. The architect of their dynasty has left the organization, as Bob Myers will no longer be leading the charge as president and general manager. Meanwhile, they now have to tend to the contract situations of head coach Steve Kerr and Draymond Green. Luckily for them, there is little doubt that Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson will be there for the long haul, so at least they don't have to worry about their two star shooters. However, amid the contract dilemmas, they still have to keep their eyes on the 2023 NBA Draft happening later in June. With the No. 19 pick in the NBA Draft, the Warriors will have plenty of options to consider; two very sneaky picks could be Dereck Lively or Rayan Rupert.

The Warriors were not the same championship caliber team this season as they have been throughout their dynasty. The glaring weaknesses on their team was the lack of a productive big man as well as abysmal defense at times. Not to mention, when Stephen Curry wasn't able to carry the load on his back, the Warriors simply just fell apart. In general, the roster was not as talented as years passed and they definitely need to upgrade this offseason if they want to compete for another championship next year. This will start with the 2023 NBA Draft and the No. 19 overall selection. When the Warriors are on the clock, they should try to target Dereck Lively or Rayan Rupert.

Dereck Lively, Duke, C

James Wiseman was a failed experiment with the Golden State Warriors. On paper he was the perfect complement to their small, quick, and trigger happy lineup; he is a skilled big man that could clean up the glass while the rest of the Warriors shooters could wreak havoc. Unfortunately, Wiseman didn't work out, which resulted in him getting dealt to the Detroit Pistons. The Warriors are now once again without a dominant big man and are in desperate need of a presence down low. This is where Dereck Lively out of Duke could come into play.

Dereck Lively is 7'1 and 230 pounds at just 19-years-old. He figures to turn into an absolute beast of an NBA body that will control the paint for years to come. This is exactly what the Warriors need, as they will have no shortage of scoring as long as Curry, Thompson, Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole are on the roster. Adding Lively would give them a force both cleaning up the glass and protecting the rim that they didn't have this past season. Kevon Looney is an outstanding rebounder, but he doesn't have the size or athleticism to play consistent starter minutes. Dereck Lively has both as well as the youth, and the Warriors should really consider taking him with the No. 19 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Rayan Rupert, New Zealand, G

Rayan Rupert is a very intriguing international prospect that most recently played for the New Zealand Breakers. As a 6'6 point guard, he will be coming into the NBA with elite size as a guy who can handle the rock. This unicorn style player is exactly what could propel the Warriors back into becoming the darling of the NBA. As long as the Warriors have Stephen Curry they will be competitive and even NBA Finals contenders; if they don't get another star to pair with him while Draymond Green and Klay Thompson deteriorate faster than Curry, they might be wasting the final years of Curry being one of the top players in the game. Adding a player like Rayan Rupert would do wonders for their NBA Finals hopes.

Rupert has incredible size at 6'6 and a wingspan of 7'3. He would immediately add a whole new element to this Warriors team that truly relies on Curry carrying them on his shoulders. Rupert would add a size and quickness dynamic that could change the style of play when Curry is not on the floor. His ability to bring the ball up would mean the Warriors would always have the ball in a playmakers hands, as Curry often plays off the ball and cuts to get open. While Draymond Green has grown accustomed to running the offense, he does not have the guard skills that Rupert could bring in at a forward's size. The Warriors certainly have a very interesting offseason ahead of them, and it will all really get started with the 2023 NBA Draft. With the No. 19 pick, they would be prudent to take a look at Rayan Rupert.