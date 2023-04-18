Dillon Reagan is a content strategist from Los Angeles, CA. While earning his degree from UC Santa Barbara, he worked with the school's athletic department as well as the Santa Barbara Foresters collegiate baseball team. He now leads ClutchPoints' effort to develop unique editorial, social, and video content while overseeing day-to-day operations across the company.

On Saturday, the Sacramento Kings proved they’re not just satisfied breaking their 17-year drought from the NBA Playoffs, defeating the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors in a thrilling 126-123 finish. In Game 2 on Monday night, De’Aaron Fox and company are in for another huge test as Stephen Curry tries to even up the series before it heads back to the Chase Center in San Francisco. We’ll provide live game and score updates throughout the Game 2 Warriors-Kings clash for Bay Area bragging rights.

Fox was as good as advertised in his playoff debut, dropping 38 points to lead Sacramento to the narrow victory. It was his former Kentucky and current Kings teammate Malik Monk who exceeded expectations, pouring in 32 to help make up for a more limited output from Domantas Sabonis and Golden State taking away open looks for Kevin Huerter.

Despite the loss, Curry still put on a show for the Golden 1 Center crowd, hitting six 3-pointers on his way to 30 points. Andrew Wiggins shook off the dust quickly with 17, but he only managed to make one of his eight attempts from beyond the arc, including a miss that would’ve given the Warriors a 2-point lead with 10 seconds remaining. Klay Thompson added 21, while Jordan Poole scored 17 points off the bench.

Follow along with ClutchPoints as we provide live game and score updates from the second first-round matchup between the Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors.

Stephen Curry limping, remains in game Dillon Reagan · 3 minutes ago After a drive to the basket, the Warriors star came up a bit gimpy. Luckily, he's remained in the game for Golden State and hit a 3 to give the Dubs a 17-10 lead.

Harrison Barnes slams dunk over Klay Dillon Reagan · 11 minutes ago Barnes' big slam got the Kings crowd roaring, but the Warriors have responded to take a 12-8 lead. What a steal from De'Aaron Fox that lead to a Harrison Barnes POSTER. pic.twitter.com/LmR7LRVckp — Brenden Nunes (@BrendenNunesNBA) April 18, 2023

Kings fans bring energy to Golden 1 Center Dillon Reagan · 21 minutes ago The party hasn't stopped since Saturday night in Sacramento, with fans rocking Golden 1 Center ahead of Game 2's tip off. Kings fans are ready for Game 2. pic.twitter.com/TUMJBd6hI7 — James Ham (@James_HamNBA) April 18, 2023