We're set for another betting prediction and pick for Sunday's NBA action as we'll see an exciting Western Conference tilt between two fun teams. The Golden State Warriors (39-34) will take on the San Antonio Spurs (18-56) as both teams try to extend their current winning streaks. Check out our NBA odds series for our Warriors-Spurs prediction and pick.
The Golden State Warriors are currently last in the Pacific Division, but they're hanging onto the final 10-seed for the play-in tournament. After sliding during their last 10, the Warriors have won three consecutive games as they try to hold off the Houston Rockets with a one-game lead.
The San Antonio Spurs are last in the Southwest Division and they're the last seed in the Western Conference. They, too, have struggled over the last few weeks, but they've seen a big motivational push at the end of the season as they come in with three-straight wins, including a win over the New York Knicks most recently.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Warriors-Spurs Odds
Golden State Warriors: -9 (-112)
Moneyline: -430
San Antonio Spurs: +9 (-108)
Moneyline: +340
Over: 226 (-110)
Under: 226 (-110)
How to Watch Warriors vs. Spurs
Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT
TV: NBA TV, NBC Sports Bay Area, NBA League Pass
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Warriors Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Golden State Warriors are fighting hard to fend off the Rockets' current winning streak as they're finding consecutive wins on their own. Stephen Curry realizes how important this last stretch of games is for ensuring their play-in spot, so it came as no surprise to see him lift this team over Orlando following Draymond Green's early ejection. He responded with another decent night from the field with 25 points on 4-11 from three, but it proved to be enough against an unmotivated Hornets team.
Golden State is 2-1 in their last three against the Spurs, but they've been able to cover the spread in just one of those games. Jonathan Kuminga saw a team-high 22 points their last time out against the Spurs and his athleticism at the four and five positions proves to be a great matchup against the Spurs. He'll need to stay out of foul trouble against Wembanyama if he wants to extend his team's streak to four games here.
Why The Spurs Could Cover The Spread/Win
Jeremy Sochan had a career night in the Spurs' win over Phoenix as he erupted for 26 points, 18 rebounds, and a key three-pointer to seal the two-point win. His performance sparked a motivated win in their following game against the Jazz and carried over into Victor Wembanyama's career-night against the Knicks. With 40 points and 20 rebounds, Wembanyama was dropping David Robinson-type numbers as the Spurs held off Jalen Brunson's 61-point career-high. It was a huge milestone in the rookie's career and the Spurs are making the most of these final games left in the season.
With one win already over the Warriors this season, the Spurs should be confident in their chances in this one. While the win won't mean anything for San Antonio, it's clear this team is willing to ride their current momentum and finish this season on some high notes. Look for Victor Wembanyama to exploit the undersized Warriors' backcourt as he works his way to the free-throw line for over 10 attempts.
Final Warriors-Spurs Prediction & Pick
These last remaining games of the season will mean everything for the Golden State Warriors and nothing to the San Antonio Spurs. Yet, both teams find themselves in the midst of a three-game winning streak and something will have to give.
Both Victor Wembanyama and Jeremy Sochan are coming into this game off career-highs and the rest of their team has been feeding off the energy. If they can combine for a two-man game aided by Devin Vassell's explosive scoring, they could certainly play the part of spoilers for the Warriors.
The Golden State Warriors will need this win as they have to out-pace the Houston Rockets for the remainder of the season. They come in as the rightful favorites, but they're catching this Spurs team at a horrible time. All of their starters will have to focus and not let this game get out of hand in their opponent's building.
For our prediction, we like the Golden State Warriors to win this game. Steph Curry will be letting it fly from three in the fourth quarter and there's no way he lets this game slip away from their play-in hopes. Still, I think the Spurs will have a big performance on their home floor and given the number, we'll roll with San Antonio to cover at home.
Click here for more betting news and predictions
Final Warriors-Spurs Prediction & Pick: San Antonio Spurs +9 (-108)