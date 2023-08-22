The college football season is just a few days away and with that, the chase for the College Football Playoff and the national championship will soon be on. There is obviously a lot of debate going into every season in regards to which teams are the best and who has a chance win it all and other things along those lines. Going into this season, it seems like most people are in agreement with the top tier of teams: Georgia football, Michigan football, Ohio State football and Alabama football. However, one SEC analyst has an interesting take on one more team that belongs in the top tier of college football: Washington football.

“Welcome to college football season,” SEC Network analyst Tom Hart said in a tweet. “My wholly unscientific breakdown of 3 key tiers of teams. Tier One, Better Than Most Think and Can Scare the Best Teams on Their Schedule. Tier One: Georgia, Michigan, Alabama, Ohio State, Washington.”

Welcome to the discussion, Washington football. It's not like the Huskies aren't expected to be good this season. Washington comes into the season ranked #10 in the preseason AP Poll and are expected to have one of the best quarterbacks in the country in Michael Penix JR. However, very few currently think that they belong in the same tier as the other four programs mentioned in Hart's ‘Tier One.'

Washington will likely be in the hunt to win the Pac-12 near the end of the season. The big games on the schedule are home against Oregon football, @ USC football, home against Utah football and @ Oregon State football. If the Huskies can find a way to win the Pac-12 with one or less losses, they could certainly find themselves in the CFP and with the chance to make some serious noise.