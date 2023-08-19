The college football season is almost here, with Washington football set to play their first game in two weeks time. The first games kick off in about a week from now on Aug. 26th. The Washington Huskies won't be one of those teams to begin their season in Week 0. The Huskies have made a lot of noise off the field after they agreed to join the Big Ten conference starting next season. They begin their final season in the Pac-12 ranked as the number 10 team in all of college football according to the AP Poll. Their season kicks off on Sept. 2nd against Boise State.

There is a lot of hope and promise with this Huskies team. They went 11-2 a year ago and begin this season with one of the best preseason rankings they've had in a long time. It's fair for Washington fans to dream big. How big? It's time to get bold.

4) Michael Penix Jr. Wins the Heisman Trophy

Michael Penix Jr. had a sensational debut season in Seattle. The former Indiana Hoosier opened eyes around the country totaling 4,641 yards through the air and throwing 31 touchdowns while completing 362 of 554 passes. What's crazy is in the four seasons before the 2022 season, Penix Jr. combined to total 4,197 yards and 29 touchdowns. Penix performed like one of the best players in college football last season.

So many viable options to go ahead of Ewers (odd choice, RJ), but I’m gonna go with Michael Penix Jr. @UW_Football with his experience, receivers, coach, etc. pic.twitter.com/vx1M1gqLA8 — Grizz (@F18Grizzly) August 18, 2023

Michael Penix Jr.'s case to be a Heisman finalist is bolstered by the fact the trophy has basically been made a quarterback award. Since 2000, 19 of the 23 Heisman trophy winners have been quarterbacks. Archie Griffin is the only multiple Heisman trophy winner. Although Caleb Williams and Marvin Harrison Jr. are the best players in college football, their odds of winning the trophy are a bit against them. But with a high-powered offense returning, it isn't crazy to think Penix Jr. can pull this off.

3) Rome Odunze AND Jalen McMillan are Bilitnekoff Finalists

The Bilitnekoff award is handed to the best wide receiver in college football. Though Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka are the best receiver duo in college football (and Harrison Jr. is the best receiver in college football), Rome Odunze and Jalen McMillan might be number two. Odunze might be the next best receiver in college football behind Harrison Jr. He broke out to the tune of 75 receptions for 1,145 yards and seven touchdowns in 2022. He's 6-3, 211 pounds and can shake people like this.

Worry about the secondary & the defense not about 2 WRs who attracted Penix to UW & generated the most prolific pass-offense in CFB. Odunze was already targeted less than JacobCowing(121), MHJ(119), Jalen McMillan(121), XavierWorthy(117) etc in 2022. UW should pass to him more. https://t.co/RvIsBUXvux pic.twitter.com/JHR0oAfwXI — KRATOS THE SECOND (@KratosTheSecond) August 16, 2023

Jalen McMillan, meanwhile, is no slouch either. He actually caught four more balls than Odunze did a year ago (79) and touchdowns (nine), but Odunze edged him by 47 receiving yards. He isn't as bulky as Odunze at 6-1, 189 pounds but he is still just as shifty and quick and a heck of a player as well.

Jalen McMillan, @UW_Football WR, through three games: 🟣 16 RECs

🟣 308 yards

🟣 3 TDs pic.twitter.com/J1Abq9bKCs — Pro Football Network (@PFN365) September 22, 2022

Both Odunze and McMillan ranked inside the top 15 of college football in receiving yards in 2022. The only returning players from Power 5 schools with more were Marvin Harrison Jr., Emeka Egbuka, and Dorian Singer, who played at Arizona and transferred to USC. It shouldn't be surprising if both of these Husky receivers are regarded among the best at their position at the end of the 2023 season.

2) Washington wins the Pac-12

USC is ranked ahead of Washington in the AP Poll. They're No. 6 while Washington is ranked tenth. They've got Caleb Williams, the best quarterback prospect and player in the country. But Washington is a more complete team than USC and are slightly better defensively. The Huskies only allowed 1.6 more points per game last season but did give up roughly 46 fewer yards per game. The Huskies travel to the Coliseum to play USC on November 4th. That projects to be a high-scoring affair, but if it comes down to a team getting *a* stop, Washington seems the most likely of the two. And Washington has more offensive firepower than everyone else outside of USC in the conference. If they avoid the slip-ups to UCLA and Arizona State that plagued them a year ago, the Huskies can absolutely win the Pac-12.

1) Washington makes the College Football Playoff

Even though the Pac-12 has imploded, there are a good crop of teams in the conference this season. Five teams are ranked inside the top 20 of the AP poll. That's the most of any conference. The SEC can get two teams max. Ohio State or Michigan will likely get the Big Ten spot. That means it could come down to the champs of the Pac-12, Big 12 or ACC. The Pac-12 has gotten more respect in the preseason. If Washington football wins the conference with one loss, that should be enough to get in the playoff.