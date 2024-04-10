Washington football running back Tybo Rogers was arrested on Friday, April 5 on charges of second-degree and third-degree felony rape, according to Christian Caple of On Montlake. The charges stem from two separate accusations from two different victims who said the incidents occurred in October and November of 2023.
“The University of Washington Intercollegiate Athletics Department is aware of the arrest of a football student-athlete,” a UW spokesperson said in a statement. “The student-athlete has been suspended from all team activities until further notice. The UW will continue to cooperate with law enforcement.”
Jail records show that Rogers was released on Saturday with an arraignment set for April 18. His bail is set at $300,000.
Rogers was suspended from the team last November and missed the Pac-12 championship game. It is not confirmed if the suspension correlates with the alleged incidents. Rogers returned to the team and played in both College Football Playoff games Washington appeared in.
The first victim stated she and Rogers were hanging out in her apartment on the evening of Oct. 23 when the incident occurred. She completed a sexual assault kit later that night. The victim, who was 19 years old at the time, reported the incident to police on Oct. 28, per court documents.
The second victim, a 22-year-old University of Washington student, told police on Feb. 23 that Rogers raped her sometime in November after meeting at a Halloween party.
Washington football's response to the arrest
The Huskies are still going through a coaching transition after the departure of Kalen DeBoer and the hiring of Jedd Fisch as Washington's new head coach earlier this year. Fisch, not yet three months into the job, addressed the situation on Tuesday.
“As soon as we found out about any allegations, [we] suspended him indefinitely from the program,” Fisch said, per Alyssa Charlston. Washington's head coach also said he was not aware that Rogers was suspended and subsequently returned to the team late last season.
DeBoer, who left Washington to become the head coach of Alabama football in January, has not yet commented publicly about Rogers' arrest despite being contacted by multiple media outlets.
Rogers was a three-star recruit out of California in the class of 2023. He appeared in 11 games for Washington as a freshman in 2023, totaling 256 yards from scrimmage.