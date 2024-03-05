The Alabama football team is busy building cohesiveness during the offseason with Coach Kalen DeBoer recently having been spotted at a hoops game with Jalen Milroe, Nick Saban and others in attendance. DeBoer is not done yet putting his stamp on the program as evidenced by his latest hires of two ex-Washington football staffers, as well as the team's recent recruiting news.
Alabama football got a huge recruiting boost recently when they flipped a four-star from their hated in-state rivals. DeBoer's Crimson Tide contract got a lucrative update recently, upping the ante for the coming season. With expectations and hype reaching a fever pitch, DeBoer decided to reach into the Huskies' coaching tree for his latest two hires.
Alabama Hires Two Ex-Huskies Staffers
The two hires made by DeBoer include Ron McKeefery and Chuck Morrell from the Washington Huskies program.
Morrell is the team's former co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach. McKeefery is the team's former strength and conditioning coach.
They were both listed in the Alabama football database as special assistants to the new head man. Both coaches have coached with DeBoer at Fresno State and Washington, and McKeefery also worked with DeBoer at Eastern Michigan.
Both Chuck Morrell and Ron McKeefery are expected to bring stability and familiarity to DeBoer's staff.
DeBoer Speaks After First Spring Practice
Alabama football held its first spring practice on Monday and DeBoer had comments afterward.
“I told the players, they're excited to watch their own film now […] Right now, our job is to give them feedback,” he said according a report from Sports Illustrated.
He spoke on the new in-helmet communication rule saying there are ‘positive' reasons for it.
He also said he was proud of the Crimson Tide's coaching staff for their work on day one.
“Proud of our coaches, our staff, our players, for really understanding what we're trying to do out there.”