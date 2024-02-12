Jedd Fisch was intentional during his last meeting with Arizona football players and staff members despite criticism.

The Washington football program looks to have another stellar season after their 2023-24 College Football Playoff run. The Huskies brought in former Arizona football coach Jedd Fisch as the team's next leader. Fisch touched on the NCAA-influenced team meeting he had in Arizona before he arrived at UW.

Newly hired Huskies head coach Jedd Fisch had a reason for his brief meeting with the Wildcats

When Fisch decided to accept his opportunity with the Washington football team, he focused on brief, key points in his exit meeting with the players and members of the Arizona Wildcats staff. His final meeting was partly induced by the administration above him.

“The team meeting was absolutely dictated to me from administration and really from the NCAA,” Fisch explained to The Athletic.

“You can’t talk about really any part other than I’m going to take the University of Washington job, because otherwise, you’d be considered recruiting and tampering and trying to get people to jump in the portal. And it puts you in a really weird spot,” Fischer continued.

The former Arizona head coach took the opportunity to simply tell the team he loved them and appreciated them. Moreover, he told staff members he would bring as many of them with him as he could.

In the end, Fisch brought 21 staff members from Arizona to Washington. He said the migration allowed the staff to provide for their families “in a way that they weren’t provided for before.” Furthermore, he emphasized that his new move was greater than himself.

“And we felt as if we were doing the right thing for a lot of people. And in turn, we are excited about what the University of Washington can bring.”

All in all, it will be interesting to see how Fisch leads the Huskie as the college football offseason gets underway.