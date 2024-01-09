Will Ja'Lynn Polk's impressive play at Washington translate to the NFL?

The Washington football program had a stellar 2023-24 run. The Huskies went undefeated the entire year before falling to the Michigan football squad in the CFP national championship. Sophomore wide receiver Ja'Lynn Polk has been vital to the Huskies' success, but he is eying the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Huskies lose a key receiver to the 2024 NFL Draft with new declaration

Ja'Lynn Polk is leaving Washington to declare for the NFL Draft, per Pete Thamel of ESPN. The star WR played an integral role in the country's No. 2 passing attack. Now, he is looking to take his talents to the professional scene.

In his third season with the Huskies, Polk caught 69 balls, amassed 1,159 yards, and scored nine touchdowns. He was a hefty target for Michael Penix Jr. Unfortunately, Washington took a brutal loss to the Michigan football team.

The Wolverines outscored the Huskies 34-13 in a heated battle. The first half of action seemed even, until Michigan's rushing attack came alive. Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards tore Washington's defense apart with standout performances on the ground.

Both running backs ran for over 100 hundreds and scored two touchdowns. Washington showed a promising fight in the first half but was overwhelmed by Michigan's defense.

Michael Penix Jr. led the offense with 255 passing yards and a TD. Meanwhile, Ja'Lynn Polk contributed 37 yards on four receptions. The star WR did not have his best day, but better ones lie ahead for him.

Many NFL teams can use the elite receiving skill of Polk as they rebuild and maintain their offenses. As for Washington, their College Football Playoff finale loss stings, but they have a chance to reload and come back better for the 2024-25 season.