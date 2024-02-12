That's a hard no from Jedd Fisch.

With Chip Kelly leaving the UCLA Bruins, speculations abound about who could be his replacement as the program's head coach. One who is not a candidate for the job is Washington football head coach Jedd Fisch, who has already categorically denied any form or shape of intent in coaching the Bruins (h/t Bruce Feldman of The Athletic).

Saw the report that UCLA had interviewed Jedd Fisch this weekend. I reached out to Fisch who said that report could not be more false. “I had zero conversation with UCLA nor would I.”

The head coaching vacancy at UCLA opend when Kelly left to be the offensive coordinator of the Ohio State Buckeyes under Ryan Day.

It would be a wild story if Fisch suddenly showed intent to coach the Bruins, as he hasn't even coached his first game for Washington football. Fisch was hired by the Huskies on a massive seven-year deal reportedly worth $7.75 million annually after spending three seasons coaching the Arizona Wildcats.

The main focus of Fisch is sustaining the momentm Washington football garnered during the 2023 college football season when they did not just make it to the College Football Playoff semifinals but also to the CFP National Championship Game. Washington football lost in the title game to the Michigan Wolverines before then-head coach Kalen DeBoer left them to be Nick Saban's successor at Alabama.

Before joining Washington, Fisch led the Wildcats to a 10-3 season, including a win at the Alamo Bowl — the school's first postseason win since the 2015 campaign.