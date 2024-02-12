Jedd Fisch talked with Texas A&M before going to Washington

Washington football head coach Jedd Fisch said that he was expecting to remain with Arizona all along, but recently revealed that he thought he had communications with Texas A&M in December regarding the open head coaching job there. Despite the communications with Texas A&M, Jedd Fisch's mindset was getting a new contract done with Arizona football.

“Wherever we've been at, we've been fully committed to that spot,” Fisch said, via Ari Wasserman of The Athletic. “And I think that's why I've gotten the jobs I've gotten. You know, as December progressed, there was one job that reached out, Texas A&M, and I spoke with them briefly on Zoom. And there was no other job that reached out that I had any interest in or I spoke with. And there was really no thought in my mind about going anywhere. there was nowhere to go, there was nowhere that was interesting to me that was available. We loved Arizona. We felt like we were gonna have a great team coming back, although I was concerned about some of the missing pieces from the year before, (leaving) really didn't cross my mind. So as I was being talked to, from the university side, from the media side, from our player side, it was very simple to me: ‘Yeah, we're going to be here, we're going to get this contract done for our assistant coaches first, then we're going to get my contract done.'”

Now, Fisch is the Washington football head coach after his contract with Arizona did not get done due to it not being fully alumni-supported and alumni-backed, according to Wasserman. Fisch will lead Washington in its first year in the Big Ten conference.