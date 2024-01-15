Kalen DeBoer may have said goodbye with a challenge to the Washington football squad.

The Washington football program had a future to look forward to despite their College Football Playoff loss to Michigan. A lot of looming departures will hit the squad like Rome Odunze and Michael Penix Jr.'s but they could still stomach these losses. Unfortunately, news broke that Kalen DeBoer was heading to coach the Alabama football squad and replace Nick Saban. It was an unexpected move. He was immediately replaced by Jedd Fisch but still had to face his former team to bid a bitter farewell, via Realdawg Huskies.

Kalen DeBoer's final words to the Washington football program

“I hope that you guys can just understand that someday, I don't expect you to understand right now, and if you do I appreciate it, but I hope that you can understand it at some point. The last thing I'll say is that great programs are bigger than any one person. It's bigger than any one player. It's bigger than any coach,” Kalen DeBoer declared.

It was a rough final game for the Washington football squad. They may have been in the College Football Playoff but everything started to crumble around them. Dillon Johnson grimaced in pain after he was tackled by Michigan in this game. Michael Penix Jr. had undergone an ACL tear, a broken shoulder, and an SC joint injury in his career but still pushed through in this game. Everyone gave their hearts out but it was to no avail.

The Washington football program can re-tool and change things up. After all, Jim Harbaugh and Nick Saban will no longer be in the picture. But, DeBoer chose to coach the Crimson Tide. He further stressed how sorry he was because of this departure's impact, “I’m truly sorry that there are emotions that you have to go through to process this. It turned my life upside down, and I don’t expect you to feel sorry for me because I know it turned your life upside down. I hope that you guys win because it means that you guys beat my a**.”

Tensions seemed high and it looks like the Washington football squad will take their former coach's word. Will Jedd Fisch's Huskies end up beating the Alabama football program by 2025?