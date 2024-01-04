Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith praises Michael Penix Jr. after leading Washington football to CFP national championship game

Michael Penix Jr. got a shoutout from Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith after leading Washington football past Texas football to advance to the College Football Playoff national championship game. In that 37-31 victory, the Heisman runner up was the best player on the field as he led the Huskies up and down the field while going 29-38 for 430 yards and two touchdowns.

Smith has a unique insight on Penix, from working out with him during the past offseason.

“I think he's a guy who obviously has a ton of talent,” Smith said. “I saw that up close. I think he has the ability to play in this league, I know he does. Shoot man, I hope they pull it off, get the win, and bring it back to Seattle. It's been a great story for them. Great story for Mike, all the things he's battled back from. I'm proud to see him doing his thing, he's doing a great job.”

#Seahawks’ Geno Smith says he is proud of Huskies’ Michael Penix Jr., his offseason workout partner. Smith is rooting hard for Penix and UW to bring that national title back to Seattle @thenewstribune pic.twitter.com/Ii1ajb2gtA — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) January 4, 2024

Those battles included Michael Penix Jr. working his way back from multiple torn ACLs before transferring to the University of Washington, where he's been the full-time starter for two consecutive seasons. His talent has shown up all season, leading an undefeated Huskies squad while throwing for 4,648 yards with 35 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

He was already one of the top prospects heading toward the 2024 NFL Draft, but his draft stock is certainly rising after his CFP Semifinal win, and should only rise more if he's able to pull off a national championship win over Michigan football.