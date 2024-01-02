Washington football quarterback Michael Penix Jr. is called the 'best player in college football' by Huskies coach Kalen DeBoer

Washington football quarterback Michael Penix Jr. rose to the occasion Monday night as the Huskies beat Texas football 37-31 to advance to the College Football Playoff national championship. Penix Jr. has risen to the occasion all season — leading the Huskies to an undefeated 14-0 record — but the difference this time was the sixth-year quarterback put up one of his best performances in the limelight with a berth to the National Championship on the line.

On a day featuring four of college football's most discussed quarterbacks including Quinn Ewers, J.J. McCarthy and Jalen Milroe, Penix Jr. was clearly the best of the bunch. His poise under pressure, deep throws and ability to complete passes into small windows were just a few of the reasons he and the Huskies came out on top. His play even earned him the title of the ‘best player' from many, including his own coach, Kalen DeBoer.

“[He made the] throws that we know he's capable of,” Kalen DeBoer said. “And with a good defense like we were facing in Texas today, he kind of resorted to all the tools that he has and the skill sets that make him special and make him, in my mind, the best player in college football,” via ESPN's Kyle Bonagura.

Those throws included a 77-yard pass to Ja'Lynn Polk on the Huskies first drive of the game, a 52-yard throw dropped perfectly into Rome Odunze's hands, a 29-yard touchdown pass to Polk, and a 19-yard touchdown to Jalen McMillan. Overall, Penix Jr. went 29-38 for 430 yards and two touchdowns while averaging 11.1 yards per attempt.

He may have been passed up for the Heisman trophy, but Michael Penix Jr. will get the last win if Washington football can defeat Michigan football and take home the national championship.