In his first season with the Washington Huskies, former Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. defied all expectations. As he led the charge, Washington put together their best season in recent history. They finished the year with an 11-2 record and a second-place finish in the Pac-12. In addition, they took down Texas in the Alamo Bowl.

Following four seasons at Indiana, Penix made the move to Washington. Throughout the course of his first season with the Huskies, he went on to set career highs across the board. In total, he threw for 4,641 passing yards, 31 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. He also led the nation in passing yards per game with 357. On the ground, he also set a career-high with four rushing touchdowns.

With his strong campaign, Michael Penix finished eighth in Heisman voting. Now heading into 2023, and what will be his final collegiate season, he has his sights set on a bigger goal.

On Monday, Michael Penix spoke with ESPN regarding this upcoming season. He didn’t hold back with his expectations for the team.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Our expectations are a National Championship. That’s what we all want, and that’s what we believe we can get. That’s just my confidence,” said Michael Penix via ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg.

Following the comments made by Penix, Washington wide receiver Rome Odunze also acknowledged the team’s goal of winning the National Championship.

“I know that some people are scared to go at that, like, ‘What if we don’t win a national championship? The season ends in a failure,’ but it would be wrong for us not to strive for the top,” said Odunze.

If Washington can build off of a dominant showing in 2022, they could find themselves in contention. With Michael Penix leading the charge, they show no signs of slowing down.