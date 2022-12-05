By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Michael Penix Jr. announced his return to Washington football for the 2023 season. The Huskies QB posted a video on Twitter with Penix Jr. set as the narrator to make the exciting announcement.

“After long talks with family, coaches, and other trusted support,” Michael Penix Jr. says in the video. “I had to make one of the hardest decisions of my life, what I felt was best for my future. With that being said, as I look back on this special season we had, I realize there are so many great moments and things to celebrate. But I know for sure there is so much more out there for this team and the job is still not finished. I can’t wait to be back playing at Husky Stadium for the 2023 season.”

The Huskies posted a quality 10-2 record during the 2022 season. Michael Penix Jr. played a pivotal role in their success without question. He threw for over 4,300 yards to go along with 29 passing touchdowns and just 7 interceptions. He added 4 rushing touchdowns for Washington football.

With Penix Jr. set to return it will be interesting to see how Washington fares next season. His presence alone increases their odds of being competitive once again.

For now, Michael Penix Jr. and Washington will prepare for their upcoming bowl game against Texas. The Longhorns finished the season 8-4 following a strong start to the year. But Texas is favored by a narrow margin. Penix Jr and the Huskies will aim to pull of an upset in the game.