By Tim Capurso · 2 min read

Sam Huard, a former five-star recruit of Washington football, has made a massive transfer portal decision. Huard, a redshirt sophomore quarterback, will enter the transfer portal, ending his Huskies career, according to Mike Vorel of The Seattle Times.

Huard, a standout quarterback at Kennedy Catholic High School in Burien, Washington, had made just one start for the Huskies football program while appearing in five career games.

The 6-2, 193-pound signal-caller threw for 190 passing yards with a touchdown and four interceptions in a 2021 Apple Cup loss to Washington State.

Sam Huard, the son of Super Bowl champion Damon, found himself number-three on the Washington football depth chart, behind standout passer Michael Penix Jr. and backup quarterback Dylan Morris.

It’s likely that such a logjam in the quarterback room played a role in his transfer portal move.

Huard, the no. 3-ranked quarterback prospect and the no. 21 overall recruit in the 2021 class, set state records in passing yards and touchdowns while in high school.

Washington football clearly still thought highly of him, as offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb praised him for his ability to throw the deep ball, as noted by Vorel.

However, Penix, who ranked second in the nation in passing yards, elected to return to Washington football- and no one was taking his starting job away.

Still, there should be plenty of interest in Sam Huard, given his pedigree, high school profile and potential.

After all, it’s not every day that a former 5-star quarterback hits the transfer portal.

Washington football will likely have to beef up their quarterback depth chart after Sam Huard’s move.