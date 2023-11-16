Ahead of their game against the Oregon State football, it’s time to release our Washington football Week 12 predictions.

Washington football's Week 12 has them facing a formidable Pac-12 opponent in Oregon State this weekend that could have massive implications for the conference championship and even the College Football Playoff. It will be the No. 5 Huskies traveling to Corvallis, OR, to take on the No. 11 Beavers.

The Huskies have remained impressive, keeping their undefeated 10-0 record by beating consecutive ranked opponents in the past two weeks, even if it hasn't always been the prettiest. Yet, they're still outside the top-4, holding onto the No. 5 spot for now. But their resume can only get better by beating a tough Oregon State football team in their own house on Saturday.

Beating Jonathan Smith's Beavers at Reser Stadium isn't going to be easy, though. The last time Oregon State lost at home was last year to USC at the end of September, making them 17-1 at home in their last three seasons. In fact, one of those wins was against the Huskies back in 2021, 27-24. Washington did best Oregon State last year, however, 24-21, although in the confines of Husky Stadium.

It will be yet another massively important Pac-12 game this weekend in what is the swan song season of the conference. There's tons on the line for head coach Kalen DeBoer and his Huskies, who, with a win over another ranked team, could possibly propel themselves into the top-4. So, let's get into some Washington football Week 12 predictions.

Michael Penix Jr. throws for 300-plus yards and four touchdowns

All eyes will continue to be on Michael Penix Jr., as he and Oregon quarterback Bo Nix are in a heated race for the Heisman Trophy. Penix has been a significant reason for the success of this Huskies team this season, and he'll likewise be asked to carry them in this game as it has the makings of another Pac-12 shootout game.

Look for Penix to have a typical Penix day with 300-plus yards and multiple scores in a back and forth with the Beavers that could likely come down to the wire.

Washington football defense intercepts DJ Uiagalelei at least once but struggles with the Beavers' run game

Since coming over from Clemson, DJ Uiagalelei has been efficient for Oregon State football. But he hasn't necessarily been asked to throw a ton. In his last two games, he's completed only 24 passes, but was still well over 200 yards. He hasn't thrown an interception since back at the end of September. Look for the Washington defense to cause him to make a mistake in this game.

The struggle for the Washington defense will be that of the Beavers' run game, which is averaging close to 200 yards a game. That's mostly thanks to sophomore Damien Martinez, who is averaging 6.1 yards per carry this season.

Rome Odunze and Ja'Lynn Polk both have at least 70 yards and one score each

There aren't too many wide receiver combinations in the country better than Rome Odunze and Ja'Lynn Polk. They both have at least 900 yards each, making them one of the best receiving duos in the country, according to CBS Sports. Don't think that Penix is going to forget some of his favorite targets in such a high-profile game with major implications on the line.

Washington football loses to Oregon State football

Most probably don't know that Oregon State football is actually favored by 2.5 in this game. This is a difficult one to pick, but with the way Washington seems to just be kind of hanging on as of late, relying heavily on Penix and the offense to get them out of jams, this just feels like it may not go the Huskies' way on Saturday night. Add in the factor of this being on the road at Reser Stadium, where the Beavers haven't lost in their last nine straight games, and this all goes against Washington, where they will suffer their first loss of the season. Not to mention this will be their last meeting in the Pac-12, with each going to different conferences next season.