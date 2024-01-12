Dillon Johnson and Rome Odunze are just two Washington Huskies who are headed to the NFL Draft

It was a dream season in many respects for the Washington Huskies this year, winning the Pac-12 in it's final year of existence and making it all the way to the National Championship Game before running into the eventual champs, the undefeated Michigan Wolverines. But as is so often the case when non-traditional powerhouses exceed expectations, what comes after the dream season is an absolute nightmare rebuild. That's the reality the Huskies are facing now.

Washington star running back Dillon Johnson tells ESPN that he’s leaving school early to declare for the NFL draft. Johnson led Washington with 1,195 yards and 16 rushing touchdowns in 2023. pic.twitter.com/XaWjMz8XYv — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 12, 2024

Washington Huskies running back Dillon Johnson joins wide receivers Rome Odunze, Ja'Lynn Polk, and Jalen McMillan in leaving Washington early to enter the NFL Draft. You can't blame any single one of them, given the fact that their respective draft stocks will likely all be at an all-time high. For Washington, however, this is a nightmare scenario. Johnson, Odunze, Polk and McMillan combined for 46 Huskies touchdowns this past season, and with quarterback Michael Penix Jr. on his way to the NFL Draft as well, Washington's roster next year will hardly resemble what it was this year. But, in fairness, in the transfer portal era, this isn't as abnormal as it once was.

In addition to the players departing Seattle, there are also rumors that Washington head coach Kalen DeBoer could be in line for the Alabama job, which surprisingly opened up just two days ago when Nick Saban announced his retirement. There's nothing concrete on that front just yet, but the mass exodus of Huskies players has only added fuel to the fire that their Kalen DeBoer may be soon be on his way to Tuscaloosa.