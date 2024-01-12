The timing of this is quite interesting.

The Alabama coaching rumors have been swirling furiously since Nick Saban shocked the world with his retirement decision recently. On Thursday, both Texas coach Steve Sarkisian and Oregon coach Dan Lanning reportedly shut down any interest in the Crimson Tide job. Now, Washington football coach Kalen DeBoer has been seen as the next main target.

To fuel rumors even further, DeBoer canceled his radio show appearance on Friday, and the timing of it was quite interesting, per Seattle radio station 93.3 KJR.

‘Husky fans, we know you were looking forward to a visit with Coach DeBoer this morning. Please understand that Coach DeBoer & UW Athletics are continuing to work towards a future we can all be excited about. At this time, Coach will not be joining us this morning, but we will reschedule our interview soon.'

Lanning is staying in Oregon, and Sarkisian posted a tweet on X late Thursday evening that essentially confirmed his desire to stay with the Longhorns. So, Mike Norvell, Kalen DeBoer, and others are the leading candidates, but DeBoer's name has been a popular one since Saban retired.

DeBoer is fresh off a national title game loss to Michigan. After winning the Pac-12 and defeating Texas in the Sugar Bowl, he has become a popular name in the coaching circles amid the Alabama rumors. He has had nothing but success as a head coach.

The cancelation could be something else, but the timing of it, with his name floating around at a record speed, is something to monitor.