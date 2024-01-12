After an explosive career with Washington football, Rome Odunze is ready for his NFL leap.

While they fell to Michigan in the National Championship Game, Washington football still put together one of the greatest seasons in program history. After an explosive campaign, star Washington football receiver Rome Odunze has made his 2024 NFL Draft decision.

Odunze has decided to leave school early and officially declare for the NFL Draft, via Pete Thamel of ESPN. The playmaker is one of the most heralded prospects in the class, as Odunze ranks as the No. 2 receiver and No. 5 overall player on Mel Kiper of ESPN's draft board.

With his performance for Washington football this past season, it's no surprise that Odunze is receiving major NFL hype. Over 15 games, the junior set new career-highs in receptions (92), receiving yards (1,640) and receiving touchdowns (13). Odunze led the Pac-12 in receiving yards with his total being the fifth-most in Washington football history.

For his efforts, Odunze was named a Consensus All-American. He also earned First-Team All-Pac-12 honors for the second time in his career. Over his 40 games with the Huskies, Odunze caught 214 passes for 3,272 yards and 24 touchdowns.

Now entering the NFL waters, Rome Odunze will be one of the most talked about receivers entering the draft. He is widely expected to come off the board in the first round and is seemingly in competition with Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. for the WR1 distinction of the class.

However Odunze is viewed, he is going to make a major difference to the team that drafts him. The receiver proved during his time with Washington that he knows what to do with the ball in his hands. Now moving over to Sundays, Odunze is looking forward to making plays on the NFL circuit.