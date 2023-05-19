Former All-Pac-12 freshman team forward Mouhamed Gueye is leaving Washington State and staying in the 2023 NBA Draft, CBS Sports college basketball reporter Jon Rothstein said.

In two seasons with the Cougars, Gueye averaged 7.4 and 14.3 points, respectively. He started 66 of 68 games played in his career.

Gueye improved last season and averaged 8.4 rebounds per game. He is perceived to be an elite offensive rebounder, averaging over three per game last season.

Washington State finished with a 17-17 (11-9 Pac-12) record last season. The Cougars had a 74-61 win over Arizona Jan. 7.

The Cougars have been a competitive team in the last four years under coach Kyle Smith, who emphasizes defensive analytics. Gueye is listed at 6-foot-11 and has been praised for his energy as a rim runner. He also averaged 0.9 blocks per game last season.

Washington State is not a bigtime program, but Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson played for the team from 2008 to 2011.

The Cougars have some pieces to build around. Last recruiting cycle, they secured a pledge from Adrame Diongue, a four-star center who played at Chandler (Ariz.) Compass Prep. Washington State also signed four-star center Rueben Chinyelu in the 2023 class.

This offseason, the Cougars scored transfer commitments from former Idaho forward Isaac Jones, who was named the 2022-23 Big Sky Newcomer of the Year. He also earned All-Big-Sky second-team honors and averaged 19.4 points and 7.8 rebounds per game.

Washington State also received a former Kansas player, Joseph Yesufu. He averaged 4.1 points for the Jayhawks last season and was a key bench player for the team.