The 13th ranked Washington State Cougars (4-0, 1-0) are on the road to take on the UCLA Bruins (3-1, 0-1). This game will continue our college football odds series as we hand out a Washington State-UCLA prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Washington State has been a pleasant surprise this season. They have started undefeated, and a big part of that is their offense. Cameron Ward has been playing at a heisman level this season. He has a 74.6 completion percentage, and he has passed for 1,390 total yards. Ward has not thrown an interception this season, and he has passed for 13 touchdowns. He has also rushed for three touchdowns, and leads the team in that category. Washington State is a pass-first offense, and it has really benefitted them this season. As a team, they average 533.8 yards per game.

UCLA averages 456 yards per game, but it comes from a more balanced attack. They were shutdown by the Utah Utes last week, but they played well in the three weeks prior. Dante Moore is having a pretty good season under center for the Bruins.He has thrown eight touchdowns, and two interceptions this season. He is very much a pocket passer, though. Carson Steele and TJ Harden have combined for 77 rushes for 536 yards this season. That comes out to almost seven yards per rush. As a team, UCLA has 820 rush yards through the first two games. Defensively, the Bruins have 15 sacks, six interceptions, and nine pass defelctions.

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Washington State-UCLA Odds

Washington State: +3.5 (-118)

UCLA: -3.5 (-104)

Over: 59.5 (-110)

Under: 59.5 (-110)

How to Watch Washington State vs. UCLA Week 6

TV: Pac12 Network

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 3 PM ET/12 PM PT

Why Washington State Will Cover The Spread

Cameron Ward. He is the answer. Washington State is a passing offense, and they need to keep that up in this game. As mentioned, Ward has thrown his hat into the mix for the Heisman Trophy. He is top-25 in passing yards, 11th in passing touchdowns, and is turning into one of the best quarterbacks in the nation. If he can continue to play well, find the open receiver, and lead the Washington State offense, the Cougars will cover the spread.

Why UCLA Will Cover The Spread

UCLA has a balanced attack, and that is really going to benefit them. Washington State allows over 380 yards per game in total offense. Washington State also allows over 130 rush yards, and 250 pass yards per game. UCLA has a very good ground attack, and that is going to hurt Washington State in this game. If they can get the ground game working right away, that will open up a lot of passing opportunities. It would not be surprising to see the Bruins run and pass for 200 yards each in this game.

UCLA needs to find a way to shut down Cameron Ward. Ward has been unstoppable this season, and he takes care of the ball better than anybody in the nation. The good news is the Bruins put a lot of pressure on the quarterback. They have 15 sacks in four games, and they are going to need a few in this game. If they can put some pressure on ward, and hurry him in the pocket, they will cover this spread.

Final Washington State-UCLA Prediction & Pick

This should be another close game for the Cougars. UCLA is a good team, and they will attack them both on the ground and in the air. However, I think Cameron Ward is a special player. I fully believe he will lead Washington State to another win, and help them cover this spread.

Final Washington State-UCLA Prediction & Pick: Washington State +3.5 (-118), Under 59.5 (-110)