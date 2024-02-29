Because Tom Brady's status as the greatest quarterback to ever live is pretty secure (at least for the time being), his historically poor performance running the 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine in 2000 has become nothing but a humorous footnote in his remarkable story. The fact that a man who was selected 199th overall by the New England Patriots in the NFL Draft after running a 5.28 40-yard dash — a time that stood as the slowest for a quarterback at the combine for over ten years — would go on to reach the heights that Brady eventually reached only adds to his legend. But someone as competitive as Brady is always going to have his eye on making up for any perceived weakness.
After 24 years, seven Super Bowl victories — six with the Patriots, one with the Buccaneers — three significant lower-body surgeries, and 381 regular season and postseason starts at quarterback, Tom Brady has finally and improbably gotten redemption for a moment that would likely still be haunting him all these years later if he hadn't gone on to become the GOAT.
24 years later, redemption is spelled T O M 😂 @nobull pic.twitter.com/6BoruftAd9
— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 29, 2024
Naturally, this video will spark speculation — or perhaps just some wishful thinking — that Tom Brady, nearing age 50, could return to the NFL, raising a middle finger to Father Time yet again. I don't doubt that he could, or that the thought crosses his mind on a somewhat regular basis. Even though Brady showed signs of slippage during his final season with the Bucs, he was still among the ten or so best quarterbacks in the NFL when he retired. In fact, in his final NFL season, Brady was 3rd in passing yards, 8th in passing touchdowns, 9th in completion percentage, and 2nd in interception percentage.
Not bad for a 45-year-old, huh?