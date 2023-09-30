It's a common occurrence for Drake to bring out an athlete or celebrity of some sort at every single one of his shows on the “It's All a Blur” Tour. We've seen Jayson Tatum in Boston, LeBron James in LA, and Devin Booker in Phoenix, to name a few. Well, in Drizzy's latest show in Miami, he had a moment with the GOAT Tom Brady, who was in attendance to see the rapper do his thing at Hard Rock Stadium:

"Hey Miami I got the real GOAT! I got the real GOAT." Tom Brady pulled up to the Drake and 21 Savage concert last night in South Beach 🔥pic.twitter.com/hsJ9jCEVom — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 30, 2023

Well, there's no doubt that TB12 is the GOAT especially when it comes to quarterbacks. But, he's also up there for the greatest football player ever in general. Brady has been enjoying life after retiring from the NFL and that includes going to Drake concerts, evidently.

Brady isn't too involved with football at the moment but he did sign a 10-year deal with FOX Sports to be an analyst. The ex-signal-caller wanted to take a year off before jumping into the broadcast booth, which he'll likely do in 2024.

Aside from that, Brady has his hands in ownership, too. He's a part owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, Las Vegas Aces, and most recently, Birmingham City FC, who play in the EFL Championship, the second tier of the English football system.

As always, Drake put on quite the show for all of his fans. The five-time Grammy winner is one of the most popular artists in the world. He'll finish up his tour on October 9th in Columbus, Ohio.