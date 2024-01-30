In an electrifying Riyadh Cup match against Al Hilal, Luis Suarez etched his name in Inter Miami history by scoring his first goal

In an electrifying Riyadh Cup match against Al Hilal, Luis Suarez etched his name in Inter Miami history by scoring his first goal for the club, setting the tone for the upcoming MLS season, reported by GOAL.

Suarez's debut goal showcased the striker's instinct, as he made a perfectly timed run to pounce on a loose ball following a Julian Gressel shot that was deflected wide. Executing with clinical precision, the Uruguayan forward found the back of the net, not only opening his personal account for Inter Miami but also providing the team with a crucial breakthrough. The goal underwent a meticulous VAR review, and after careful examination by the referee team, it was rightfully acknowledged, adding to the excitement for the Herons.

💥 LUIS SUAREZ 💥 His first goal for @InterMiamiCF! pic.twitter.com/oEhVqKS7UB — Major League Soccer (@MLS) January 29, 2024

The Riyadh Cup clash saw Inter Miami facing an early setback with two goals conceded to the Saudi Pro League side, Al Hilal. However, Suarez's goal injected renewed energy into the team before halftime, displaying resilience and determination. Despite Lionel Messi appearing to add another goal for the Herons, Suarez was deemed offside in the buildup to Messi's contribution.

While Suarez's impactful opener set a positive tone, Inter Miami faced a challenging encounter, ultimately falling short with a 4-3 defeat against Al Hilal. Despite the result, the match provided valuable insights and opportunities for the team to fine-tune their strategies and build cohesion.

As Inter Miami's preseason World Tour unfolds, the team is gearing up for a pivotal clash against Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr on Thursday. With three more games on the horizon before the commencement of the MLS season, the Herons are navigating through their preparations, aiming for a successful campaign under the leadership of Luis Suarez and other key players. The Riyadh Cup served as a stepping stone, and fans eagerly await more thrilling performances as Inter Miami progresses in its preseason endeavors.