Inter Miami, featuring stars Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, faces pre-season challenges as Tata Martino expresses concerns

Inter Miami, featuring stars Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, faces pre-season challenges as Tata Martino expresses concern over the team's lack of goals, reported by GOAL. Despite the formidable additions of Messi, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba in 2023, along with the recent inclusion of Uruguayan striker Suarez in 2024, Inter Miami has yet to find the net in their pre-season encounters against El Salvador and FC Dallas.

The team, often seen as an offensive powerhouse, is aiming for significant silverware in 2024. However, the surprising goal drought in pre-season has raised eyebrows. Martino acknowledges this concern, stating, “If there is any concern, it is about scoring goals. But we are looking for team strength that little by little I think we are going to achieve.”

The situation is further complicated by the season-ending ACL injury suffered by Facundo Farias. Despite the setback, Martino emphasizes the team's organizational focus and commitment to their planned objectives. He expresses sympathy for Farias, stating, “Facu’s injury has moved us all and makes us have a slightly strange taste from the two games we played.”

Martino's plans for the team may include recruiting another creative playmaker before the new MLS season kicks off. However, the immediate attention is on the Riyadh Cup fixtures against Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr, where Cristiano Ronaldo may feature if he recovers from a recent injury. Martino emphasizes the team's priorities, stating, “We are looking for fine-tuning. There are other objectives that go beyond the result.”

As Inter Miami navigates the pre-season challenges, fans eagerly anticipate the team's performance in the upcoming season and their pursuit of success in the MLS.