We finally have news about one of the most anticipated games in recent years as Rockstar just dropped the first trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6).

WATCH: Grand Theft Auto VI Trailer 1

As promised by Rockstar on their X (formerly Twitter), the first GTA 6 trailer has finally dropped to celebrate the company's 25th anniversary. The trailer itself appears to be a mix of in-game and pre-rendered footage, showing off the game's world. Sadly, there wasn't any gameplay footage in the trailer, so we will likely have to wait for a future trailer to see those.

Thankfully, we have a release window now for the game. Sadly, it won't be coming out until at least 2025. We don't know the exact date for its release date, however. At best, we will be able to enjoy it early in the year. At worst, we might have to wait a little longer. The game is expected to come out on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, and possibly PC in the future.

About GTA 6

GTA 6 is the eighth main Grand Theft Auto game, and the sixteenth installment overall. It follows ten years after the release of GTA5 and is one of PC Gaming's most anticipated games. It was reported that the game entered development back in 2014, with some sources stating that the game would come out in 2025 (which is now confirmed).

The game itself suffered a few leaks, especially in recent years. One happened back in September of last year when the leaker released 90 videos of GTA 6 footage. Said hacker has since then been brought to court. Then, just days before the trailer drop, there were once again some gameplay leaks, this time on TikTok. The leak was attributed to a Rockstar employee's son, although sources state this might not be the case.

The trailer itself confirms some of the speculation surrounding the game. Namely, that one of the protagonists is female. Players have been able to play as female characters before, but only in GTA Online, not in a main installment. The game will also be taking place in Vice City, the setting of the 2002 GTA Vice City.